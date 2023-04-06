Alibaba launches budget section on Taobao

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding has established a new budget section on its flagship digital retail platform Taobao, as competition with online shopping rivals JD.com and Pinduoduo heats up amid a consumption-led economic recovery in the country, reports the South China Morning Post .

The section named 99 Temai, which translates to “99 special sale,” has initially been made available to select users on the main page of Taobao, China’s biggest online retail marketplace, according to a report on Monday by The Paper, a Chinese digital newspaper owned by state-run Shanghai United Media Group.

The first batch of products on this budget channel cover hundreds of thousand of items that include household goods, snacks and plants, according to the report that cited anonymous sources. It said this channel, which also offers free shipping, is expected to be rolled out to all Taobao users by the end of April.