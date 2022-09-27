Another year of NEV tax exemptions

China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and Ministry of Finance extended the exemption on 10% purchase taxes for new energy vehicles (NEVs) until the end of 2023 as the government plans to phase out a long-running subsidy program by year-end, reports Caixin .

The government has been signaling the third extension of the purchase-tax exemption since July. In August, Premier Li Keqiang told a State Council executive meeting that the tax exemptions will amount to RMB 100 billion ($14 billion).