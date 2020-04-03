China bans export of uncertified medical supplies

China has banned the export of coronavirus test kits and other medical supplies that do not meet the country’s own standards, reported Caixin.

The decision follows controversies in several virus-stricken nations over the poor quality of some tests and medical supplies exported from China.

China’s Ministry of Commerce, General Administration of Customs, and National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) announced in a joint statement this week that from Wednesday, Chinese customs will only allow the export of medical supplies which are certified by the NMPA.

The order includes all exported tests, masks, personal protective equipment, ventilators, and infrared thermometers. Authorities took the step to ensure the quality and safety of exported medical supplies, the statement said.