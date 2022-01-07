China cracks down on digital music copyright

The National Copyright Administration of China (NCAC) has announced that digital music platforms are no-longer eligible to sign exclusive copyright agreements unless under specific circumstances, reports Reuters . The NCAC gave the order on Thursday at a meeting in Beijing with influential digital music platforms, as well as record and songwriting copyright companies, according to a statement published on the NCAC’s official WeChat account.

The order comes amid a widening crackdown by Chinese regulators on the country’s technology sector, which has focused on issues such as monopolistic behavior, unfair competition and consumer rights.

Last year, Tencent Holdings announced it had ended all exclusive music copyright agreements after it was ordered by China’s market regulator to do so. The regulator had said the firm held more than 80% of exclusive music library resources which increased its leverage over upstream copyright parties and allowed it to restrict new entrants.