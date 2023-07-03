China EV makers see sales jump in June

The three main Chinese electric-car makers enjoyed a surge in sales in June buoyed by pent-up demand after months of lacklustre demand, boding well for an industry vital to the country’s economic recovery, reports the South China Morning Post . Beijing-based Li Auto hit an all-time high of 32,575 deliveries last month, up 15.2% from May. It was the third consecutive monthly sales record for the electric vehicle (EV) maker.

Shanghai-based Nio handed 10,707 cars to customers in June, three quarters higher than the volume a month earlier.

Xpeng, based in Guangzhou, posted a 14.8% month-on-month jump in deliveries to 8,620 units, its highest monthly sales so far in 2023.