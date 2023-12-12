China expands overseas borrowing pilot

China’s forex regulator has expanded a trial program nationwide to encourage eligible domestic businesses to borrow overseas, reports Caixin . The expansion is part of new measures for facilitating cross-border trade and investment released by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) on Friday, some five months after a draft version of the measures was published for public comment.

Outside the trial program, China generally limits how much a domestic business can borrow overseas based on the size of their net assets, restricting smaller companies’ offshore borrowing to contain risk.

The trial program, launched in 2018, circumvents these limitations. It was updated in 2022 to allow eligible tech and innovative companies in nine regions to borrow as much as $10 million from overseas creditors, and those in another eight regions to borrow up to $5 million.