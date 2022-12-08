China gold reserves up

China’s central bank said on Wednesday it had added 32 tonnes of gold worth around $1.8 billion to its reserves, the first time it has disclosed an increase since September 2019, reports Reuters . The additions bring China’s reported holdings at the end of November to 1,980 tonnes, worth around $112 billion.

China has the world’s sixth-largest official national gold reserves after countries including Russia, Germany and the United States, which is the biggest with 8,133.5 tonnes.

China has sometimes reported no change to its gold holdings for years before disclosing additions of hundreds of tonnes purchased over a long period of time. At other times, it has reported steady monthly increases.