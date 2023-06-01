China manufacturing PMI drops in May

China’s factory activity weakened further in May, underlining the economy’s shaky recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, as orders softened, reports Nikkei Asia . The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) came in at 48.8 this month, down from 49.2 for April, the National Bureau of Statistics reported on Wednesday. This extends a string of declines since March, after a brief uptick in the first two months of the year.

The 50-point mark separates a contraction in activity from an expansion. A Reuters poll had predicted the figure for May would come in at 49.4. Wednesday’s data follows April’s softer-than-expected key statistics, including production and investment, raising concerns about China’s growth momentum.

The PMI’s sub-indexes that cover production, new orders and raw material inventory contracted in May, hinting at softer demand not only for exports but also capital investment.