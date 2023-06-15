China off-the-books local government debt reaches $8tn

A measure of the off-the-books debt of Chinese local governments swelled by half between 2019 and 2022, amid shrinking revenue and heavy borrowing to pay for economy-supporting infrastructure projects, reports Nikkei Asia . Debt held by local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) totaled RMB 59 trillion ($8.25 trillion) at the end of last year, according to a recent report from the Rhodium Group.

LGFVs serve as an alternative funding route for cash-strapped local authorities, which the government restricts from raising capital through means other than bonds. They are generally considered to be implicitly guaranteed by local governments, and as such a form of hidden debt.

In addition to funding public works projects, these investment companies have been used to buy state-owned land as actual real estate demand softens, padding revenue but at the same time adding to hidden debt loads.