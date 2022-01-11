China pushes for innovation in consumer goods

China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), put forward new guidelines on Monday, in the hopes that they will encourage the country’s consumer goods firms to be more innovative with their products, reports Reuters . MIIT said the guidelines were aimed at the country’s “light industry,” defined as enterprises that make consumer goods and tools, and that the sector faced an insufficient supply of mid-to-high end products and a lack of globally well-known brands.

Examples of products it is encouraging the industry to produce include computer enabled rice cookers, shoes with location functions aimed at children and the elderly and liquor with a lower alcohol content for younger consumers.

It also said that by 2025 it hoped to see an improvement in the prestige of China’s brands and its position in the world’s manufacturing value chain. It gave specific suggestions for each product category. “Diversified, trendy, individualized and low-alcohol liquor products should be developed aiming at younger consumers and foreign consumers,” it said.