China sanctions bill on Hong Kong security law passed unanimously by US House

The US House of Representatives passed by unanimous consent a bill imposing sanctions on banks that do business with Chinese officials involved in cracking down on pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, reported the South China Morning Post.

The bill, which is similar but not identical to a measure passed by the Senate last week, would have to be approved by the Senate before going to President Donald Trump for his signature. That likely will come on Thursday.

The measure is a response to the Chinese government enacting a strict new national security law for Hong Kong, a move many lawmakers said violated the government’s promise to honor the autonomy of the former British colony.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, making a special appearance at a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Wednesday said the new law “signals the death of the one country, two systems” model followed by China with respect to Hong Kong.