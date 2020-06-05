China says 95 foreign airlines can apply to resume flights

China’s aviation authority said on Thursday that 95 foreign airlines that have suspended services to China can now apply to resume flights, according to the agency’s official newspaper, reported Reuters.

It estimated the number of weekly international flights would increase by 50 from June 8, from 150 flights currently.

The average of passengers arriving per day would rise to 4,700, up from around 3,000 now, said the website of caacnews, the official newspaper for the Civil Aviation Administration of China.