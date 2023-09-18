China TMT IPOs drop in H1 2023

Initial public offerings (IPOs) by mainland Chinese technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) companies declined in total number and value of funds raised in the first half of this year, according to PwC, but new capital market reform policies and the country’s economy recovery are expected to boost this sector’s outlook, reports the South China Morning Post . There were 66 mainland TMT firms that went public in the first six months of the year, down from the 124 that completed IPOs in the second half of 2022, consulting giant PwC said in a report published on Thursday.

Total financing raised by mainland TMT enterprises in the first half of this year dropped to RMB 82.9 billion ($11.4 billion), compared with RMB 133.5 billion in the second half of last year.

Domestic exchanges, according to PwC, remained the main listing destination for most of these TMT firms, with 39% and 20% of IPOs conducted in Shanghai’s Nasdaq-style Star Market and the ChiNext Market in Shenzhen, respectively.