China to set up $1.72 billion state pension company

The Chinese government has plans to set up a state pension company with registered capital of RMB 11.15 billion ($1.72 billion), according to Reuters . The move comes as the world’s most populous nation seeks to increase funds for its citizen’s retirement.

China is wooing booth public and private sector involvement as it tweaks its $1.2 trillion pension system for a rapidly ageing population faced with the prospect of underfunding.

Seventeen bank-affiliated wealth management units, insurers and state institutions will take stakes in the company, whose largest shareholders include the wealth management units of China’s big five banks, each with a stake of 8.97%, the filing by the Insurance Association of China showed.