China unveils tighter rules on children’s tech use

Beijing has unveiled a system to limit minors’ device usage and control the content young people can consume online, in a move that poses a fresh challenge to tech groups already tightly policed by the state, reports the Financial Times . The proposed rules from the Cyberspace Administration of China require device makers, operating systems, apps and app stores to build out a new function called “minor mode” that will set time limits and curfews on usage, as well as create an age-based classification system for content.

Devices with minor mode turned on would, for instance, be mostly unusable from 10pm until 6am, according to the proposed guidelines. Minors would also be hit with pop-ups reminding them to rest after 30 minutes of usage.

The system envisioned by Chinese authorities would allow certain smartphone functions to continue during curfew hours, such as emergency calls, educational apps or other functions approved by parents. Phones in minor mode would sync with apps so they would also function in minor mode, according to CAC’s proposal.