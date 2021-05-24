China’s cyber-security regulator blasts companies for illegal data collection

The popular short-video apps Douyin and Kuaishou were part of an extensive list of companies cited by China’s Cyberspace Administration for illegally collecting users’ data, reported Caixin.

The cyber-security regulator gave the companies 15 business days to file rectification reports or face punishment. The list included 105 mobile apps who have been lambasted for breaching data rules.

The agency said that the apps were caught either obtaining user information without consent or collecting unnecessary data from users. The list contained other big names, such as LinkedIn, Baidu, Sogou, and 51job.