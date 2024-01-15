China’s full-year exports drop for first time since 2016

China’s exports posted the first full-year decline since 2016 as global demand faltered and prices fell, hurting a major pillar of growth for the world’s second-biggest economy, reports Caixin . The country sold $3.38 trillion worth of goods to the rest of the world last year, a 4.6% drop from the record a year earlier. Shipments had soared during the pandemic as people stepped up purchases as they worked from home, but demand from Europe, the US and elsewhere faded as interest rates rose.

Full-year imports fell 5.5%, leaving a surplus of $823 billion for the year.

China is facing pressure on trade, with weakness in many of its trading partner economies and geopolitical tensions making a reprieve unlikely soon. At home, its property sector remains imperiled and deflation fears are mounting, leading economists to call for more policy support from the government.