Chinese version of TikTok limits app usage by under-14s

Douyin, the Chinese version of short video app TikTok, announced that all of its authenticated users below the age of 14 will now access the app via a “youth mode,” in a push to shield younger users from inappropriate content, reports Reuters . In the youth mode, under-14 users can only access the app for up to 40 minutes a day, and only between 6am and 10pm, the company said in a statement.

The measure to protect the young was the most stringent in the history of the platform, Douyin, owned by Beijing-based ByteDance, said.

Chinese regulators have tightened their grip over the internet this year, policing it for violations of “core socialist values”. Authorities have particularly called for minors to be better protected from online dangers including “blind” and “chaotic” worship of internet celebrities.