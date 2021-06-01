Cities across China’s industrial hub rationing power

As China’s economic recovery and hot weather boosts production demands, cities across the country’s main industrial province, Guangdong, are rationing power, reported Bloomberg.

In a statement by China Southern Power Grid, 21 municipalities in Guangdong are limiting power use with businesses and factories forced to close multiple days a week, slowing production. Resumed industrial activity and increased air conditioning demand are the main causes of the electricity shortage.

Electricity usage in the grid operator’s province increased 24% through May 29 and rose to a record high on May 21. Affected cities in Guangdong province include Guangzhou, Foshan, Shantou, and Dongguan.