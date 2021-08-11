Evergrande in talks to sell stakes in EV, property services

China Evergrande Group is in talks with investors on selling assets including interests in China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group and Evergrande Property Services Group, the troubled property giant said, reported Bloomberg.

The discussions involve “several independent third-party investors,” the company said in a statement to the Hong Kong exchange.

Evergrande has been offloading assets and listing units in an attempt to stave off a cash crunch. Evergrande’s equity and bond holders have been rattled in recent weeks by a series of reports about wary banks and unpaid suppliers.