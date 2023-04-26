Foxconn sets up global business base in China

Foxconn Technology Group has opened a new global business base in central China’s Henan province, where the Taiwanese company already runs the world’s largest iPhone plant, as it reaffirms its commitment to the Chinese market amid increasing moves by Apple’s suppliers to diversify their supply chains, reports the South China Morning Post .

An opening ceremony, held on Tuesday in Henan’s capital Zhengzhou, was attended by provincial Communist Party secretary Lou Yangsheng, provincial governor Wang Kai, and Foxconn CEO and chairman Liu Young-way, according to a news report by the government-backed Henan Daily.

The centre will focus mainly on applying new technologies in Foxconn’s business, formulating development plans, researching core technologies, and incubating new projects, the report said, adding that provincial authorities have pledged their “full support for Foxconn and its upstream and downstream partners along the supply chain.”