Huawei, Apple gain bigger share of shrinking China smartphone market

Huawei Technologies and Apple both increased their share of the China smartphone market in the second quarter of 2020, bucking a broader trend as the overall market for handsets continued to contract, reported Reuters.

Huawei shipped 40.2 million devices in China in the second quarter, 8% more than a year earlier, to increase its share of the market to a dominant 44%.

Apple saw substantial year on year growth of 35%, selling 7.7 million units, though its sales made up only 8.5% of the total market.

Overall smartphone shipments in China totaled 97.6 million units, a 7% decrease from the year prior. The contraction suggests that despite China’s economic resumption following coronavirus-related lockdowns, consumers are tightening their belts and holding off purchases of new phones.