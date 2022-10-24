Huawei shuts down Link Now office app

Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies, which is struggling under US sanctions, is shutting down its online collaboration app Link Now two years after launch as the Shenzhen-based company moves to consolidate its noncore businesses, reports the South China Morning Post .

Huawei announced that as of October 16 Link Now is no longer accepting new user registrations “due to a product strategy adjustment,” according to a notice on the platform’s website. Service will end for all users on December 16.

Link Now launched in the summer of 2020, when widespread lockdowns and work-from-home arrangements led to a surge in demand for cloud services facilitating remote work and schooling. Similar to Zoom or Google Meet, Huawei’s tool was designed primarily to host online meetings and classes with up to 300 participants and 50 concurrent users of the video and audio functions, according to the website.