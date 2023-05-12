JD.com promotes CFO to CEO role

China’s e-commerce giant JD.com, said on Thursday its chief executive Xu Lei will step down, with the company’s chief financial officer taking on the role, reports Reuters . Xu Lei, who has officially been CEO for a year, said on a call with analysts after the company reported first quarter earnings that he had resigned to spend more time with his family.

He will immediately begin the process of handing over CEO responsibilities to Sandy Xu Ran, who will be the company’s third CEO and the first female to hold the position. Before joining JD in 2018, Sandy Xu was an audit partner and spent nearly 20 years with PwC in China and the United States.

Xu Lei has been with JD.com for more than a decade and after his retirement will serve as the first chairman of the advisory council of the company. Citi called the management appointment “surprising” and said it could mean the major restructuring process undertaken by JD was largely done.