JD.com, Shopify enter into strategic e-commerce partnership

Shopify, a Canadian e-commerce firm, has announced a strategic partnership with China’s JD.com which will allow US-based sellers access to JD’s Chinese customers, reports Reuters . The partnership comes amid tight competition in the e-commerce space in China that includes major players like Pinduoduo, Alibaba and Douyin.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. The deal will let Shopify merchants sell on JD’s cross-border platform JD Worldwide and open up access to its 550 million active customers in China, the companies said.

Shopify merchants in the US can start selling their products in China within three to four weeks instead of waiting for 12 months to do so, a wait-time typically required by foreign brands to sell in the country, Shopify said.