Profits at China’s industrial firms rose 0.8% in June from a year earlier, compared to the 6.5% slump logged in May, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday, reports Reuters .

Industrial profits grew 1% in January-June compared with a 1.0% gain in the first five months.

The data covers firms with annual revenues above RMB 20 million ($2.96 million) from their main operations.