KFC under fire for “wasteful” promotions

The China Consumer Association has criticized KFC for a recent promotion, stating that the American fast-food chain’s limited-edition toy offer led to unnecessary food waste and customer overspending, reports the South China Morning Post . The pointed criticism by the China Consumer Association targets KFC’s joint promotion with Pop Mart, a Chinese toymaker known for its mystery boxes, i.e. “blind boxes.” Together, they offered collectable versions of large-eyed and round-faced Dimoo toys with certain KFC meals, in celebration of the brand’s 35th anniversary of its first restaurant in China.

Obtaining a full six-figure set required customers to purchase at least six meals, but the odds of getting them in one go were remote—with a 1/72 chance of obtaining the rarest toy in the lot.

Such a marketing strategy, the association said, is dangerous because it encourages wastefulness. “This can easily lead consumers to spend impulsively just to procure the limited-edition, blind-box toys, thus buying excessive food and causing food waste,” it said.