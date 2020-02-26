Millions who power ‘China’s Workshop’ have yet to return, mobile data shows

Millions of workers from manufacturing hub Guangdong province have yet to return to their jobs nearly a month after the Lunar New Year holiday, new data shows, reflecting a local labor crunch caused by virus-related travel restrictions after the extended break, reported Caixin.

An analysis of roaming usage patterns from Guangdong-registered mobile accounts showed that through Sunday some 10 million people were waiting to return, officials announced at a Tuesday briefing.

Following the outbreak’s explosion in late January, Beijing extended holiday for two weeks or more to delay the movement of millions of people back to their jobs, over fears that might spread the virus. More than three weeks after the holiday was officially set to end, data like the latest based on roaming analysis show how many companies remain understaffed.