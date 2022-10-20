Shanghai plans to build new COVID quarantine facility

Shanghai plans to build a 3,250-bed COVID-19 quarantine facility on a small island close to its city center as China stands by its stringent zero-COVID controls, rather than relaxing curbs as many other countries have done, reports Retuers .

The city awarded a RMB 1.38 billion ($191 million) contract to build the center on Fuxing Island, located in the Huangpu River, to state-owned builder China Communications Construction Corp, according to a government document.

The document said the site, which will take in positive cases and their close contacts, would be 140,000 square meters large and have 3,009 rooms. It did not give a timeline for the project’s completion.