Shanghai sets up production whitelist

Shanghai has released a manufacturer whitelist indicating who will be allowed to resume production—as long as a strictly enforced bubble is set up—as the city starts another week of an almost month-long lockdown, reports Caixin . It comes as authorities in the sprawling coastal finance and manufacturing hub scramble to bring the number of coronavirus cases among the general population to zero, and as many in the city still struggle to obtain fresh food.

“As long as (coronavirus outbreak) risks are under control, companies should move forward to resume production with closed-loop management,” the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Information Technology said in a guideline released Saturday.

“Closed-loop management,” which was also key to Beijing’s hosting of the Winter Olympics earlier this year, refers to keeping people in a kind of mass quarantine. Passing into and out of the “loop” can involve periods of quarantine and repeated testing.