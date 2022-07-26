Shenzhen tells companies to create “closed-loop” systems

The Chinese city of Shenzhen told 100 major companies including iPhone maker Foxconn to set up “closed-loop” systems as it battles COVID-19, according to a document attributed to the local government circulating online on Monday, reports Reuters .

While Reuters could not independently verify the document, a notice at a Shenzhen office of oil giant CNOOC seen by Reuters said that the building would be closed for seven days until July 31, with staff to work from home and continue with daily COVID testing.

The order attributed to Shenzhen’s department for industry and information said that major companies, including BYD Co, Huawei Technologies Co, and ZTE Corp, should minimize entry and exit into the so-called loops.