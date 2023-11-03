Shipping container production steps up outside of China

The shipping industry is stepping up efforts to build steel containers outside China, lining up the spare capacity needed to shield a key component of global trade from supply chain pressures and geopolitical rifts, reports the Financial Times . Manufacturers and government bodies are developing factories across Asia and the US to mitigate an over-reliance on China that some blame for trade disruption during the coronavirus pandemic.

Owners of new factories in Vietnam said they could eventually build around a sixth of the steel boxes typically produced in a year, while sizeable capacity is also expected to be added in India.

At present, more than 95% of containers are made in the world’s second-largest economy, according to maritime consultancy Drewry, with the market dominated by three state-owned enterprises.