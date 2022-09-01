Sony, Tencent to purchase Elden Ring developer

Tencent Holdings and Sony Group will take stakes in FromSoftware, the Japanese developer of the hit action role-playing game Elden Ring, reports Nikkei Asia . The private share placement in September will raise about 36 billion yen ($260 million), to be used to step up game development and expand international sales, FromSoftware parent Kadokawa said Wednesday.

Elden Ring, released in February, is based on a fantasy world built by “Game of Thrones” creator George R.R. Martin. It is available on such platforms as Sony’s PlayStation and had sold 16.6 million copies as of June. The deal will give Sixjoy Hong Kong, a subsidiary of Chinese tech group Tencent, a 16.25% stake in FromSoftware. Sony game unit Sony Interactive Entertainment will own 14.09%, with Japanese media group Kadokawa holding the remaining 69.66%.

Other prominent titles in FromSoftware’s library include Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Bloodborne, and the Dark Souls and Armored Core series.