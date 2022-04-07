Struggling Kaisa in agreement with state firms

One of China’s many struggling property developers, Kaisa Group, has reached a strategic co-operation agreement with China Great Wall Asset Management and China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings, both state-owned, on arrangements for joint ventures and asset acquisitions, reports Reuters .

Analysts said Kaisa’s move could set an example for other distressed property developers, including China Evergrande Group and Shimao Group, to introduce state-owned enterprises or local governments for their restructuring.

Chinese state-owned firms are expected to acquire more assets from highly indebted private developers as Beijing steps up efforts to stabilize and tighten control over the crisis-hit property sector, which accounts for a quarter of the economy.