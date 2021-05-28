Task force unveiled for China carbon goals

China’s continued commitment to reaching the country’s goals of peak carbon emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060 was reaffirmed on Thursday by Vice Premier Han Zhen, reports Caixin.

The statement came during the first meeting of the new Leading Group on Carbon Peaking and Carbon Neutrality, China’s top body for emission reduction efforts.

“Through strengthened international exchanges and cooperation, China should seek the greatest common ground on global climate governance and work with the international community to protect the planet,” Han said.