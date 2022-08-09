Tencent closes ByteDance competitor

Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings plans to shut down its content creation app Kandian next Monday, further consolidating its content business in a broad corporate shift to favour efficiency over expansion, reports the South China Morning Post .

Kandian will cease operations and shut down servers by the end of day on August 15 as part of “adjustments in business development strategy,” according to an announcement on the app. Tencent notified users to back up their data because they will be unable to use the app once it is closed.

However, Kandian content and certain services will continue to be accessible through the Mini World function of QQ, Tencent’s original chat app that has recently seen a resurgence in popularity among Generation Z. Mini World is a short video function for QQ that remains in beta testing and is currently only accessible to certain users.