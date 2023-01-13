Tesla delays Shanghai factory expansion

Electric carmaker Tesla has delayed plans to expand its Shanghai factory, citing people familiar with the matter, reports Reuters .

Tesla had planned to start work on expanding the plant as part of a strategy to more than double its production capacity in China to meet growing demand for its cars in the country and export markets, Reuters reported in February.

That would have helped Tesla produce up to 2 million cars per year at the Shanghai plant.

But the reported delay in the expansion could stall the US carmaker’s plans. Tesla’s shares fell 3% to $119 in morning trading.