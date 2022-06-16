Third attempt at China market for Forever 21

American fast fashion retailer Forever 21 is making its third tilt at the China market, with plans to open a physical store in the country later this month. The brand said on social media platform WeChat that it would open a store “in June” at Jingjiang Impression City shopping center in Taizhou, a third-tier city in the eastern province of Jiangsu, which neighbours Shanghai, reports Reuters .

Chinese online mapping apps show that a Forever 21 store is under construction at the shopping centre.

The youth-focused, fast fashion retailer quietly re-entered the Chinese market last August, at first selling exclusively online via platforms such as Vipshop and Pinduoduo and later opening a store on Alibaba’s Tmall marketplace.