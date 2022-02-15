Top Chinese metaverse app takes itself off stores

The metaverse app that reached the top of Chinese app store download charts last week has made itself unavailable due to online attacks and problems with user experiences, reports the South China Morning Post . In a statement posted on its official Weibo account, Jelly—a social app built around the metaverse concept—said it suffered from “continuous and organized attacks in recent days,” including malicious rumors circulating on various online platforms, as well as a spate of bad reviews in its app store listings.

The app said it needs to suspend the registration of new users, and undergo a “large-scale system upgrade” after spotting problems, including system crashes and spotty or delayed connections.

Jelly, which became a hit in China soon after its launch, underscores the potential of a consumer-based metaverse in the country. The app jumped to the top of the iOS free app rankings in China last Wednesday—just three weeks after it was officially released—rendering it the first social networking app to overtake Tencent Holdings’ ubiquitous WeChat since 2019.