UK firms delaying new investment in China

Sixty percent of British firms feel that a slowing Chinese economy presents a bigger challenge to their operations in the Asian giant than strict COVID curbs in place until late last year, according to the British Chamber of Commerce in China, reports Reuters . While the “peak pessimism” recorded during the pandemic is easing, British businesses are delaying making new investment in China amid a stuttering economic recovery and are downgrading the importance of the world’s No. 2 economy to their global operations, the chamber’s annual sentiment survey released on Tuesday showed.

Foreign investors have been sour on China for most of this year due to factors such as a weaker-than-expected post-pandemic recovery, a series of office raids by Chinese authorities, cash-strapped local governments offering fewer investment incentives and higher investment yields in the United States.

“In previous years, 80% (of firms) were investing more because of market potential, but it feels like we’re now entering a phase of real clarity,” Julian Fisher, the chamber’s chair said.