US bans all imports of cotton and tomato products from China region

The US is banning all imports of cotton and tomato products originating in China’s Xinjiang region, government officials said on Wednesday. The South China Morning Post said the ban related to human rights concerns, reported the South China Morning Post.

The measure has big implications for the global textile industry. The region produces around a fifth of the world’s cotton supplies.

“‘Made in China’ does not just indicate a country of origin – it’s a warning label,” Ken Cuccinelli, the acting deputy secretary of Homeland Security, said at a news briefing.