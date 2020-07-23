US investors try to buy TikTok from Chinese owner

A group of US tech investors has launched an ambitious plan to buy TikTok from its Chinese owner, as the popular short video app tries to escape being banned by the White House, reported the Financial Times.

The investors, led by the venture capital firms General Atlantic and Sequoia Capital, are in discussions with the US Treasury and other regulators to see if spinning out TikTok and firewalling it from its Chinese parent would satisfy US concerns about the app, according to two FT sources involved in the process.

After the buyout, ByteDance, the Beijing-headquartered company that currently owns TikTok as well as its mainland Chinese sister app, Douyin, would retain a minority stake in the international business, with non-voting shares, according to one of the people involved.