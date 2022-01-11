WeChat update sheds light on data collection

The new update to WeChat, internet giant Tencent’s super app, will provide access to a detailed list of the personal information it collects, reports the South China Morning Post . The update is the most recent move by the company to appease regulators and comply with China’s new data usage laws.

The list can be found in the settings of the latest version of the app, which is currently still in beta testing on Android devices. It includes basic user information, devices associated with the account, contacts and data generated within the app, according to a report by Chinese technology news site IThome on Saturday. A list of which data has been shared with third parties is also available.

Tencent confirmed that the new version of WeChat is in beta testing but did not elaborate on the list feature. The addition of the list is meant to comply with the country’s Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL), which went into effect in November, along with other regulatory requirements, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be named.