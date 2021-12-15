Weibo receives fines for multiple infractions

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) has hit social-media giant Weibo with fines for multiple infractions totaling millions of dollars, reports The Wall Street Journal . The CAC said on Tuesday that Twitter-like Weibo had been ordered to pay a penalty of RMB 3 million, the equivalent of about $471,000, for disseminating “illegal information” in severe violation of regulations including the country’s cybersecurity law and its law governing the protection of minors.

The internet regulator said its Beijing office had separately fined Weibo more than 40 times for violations over the first 11 months of the year, resulting in a total penalties equal to $2.2 million.

Weibo said the company accepts the penalty and will start to implement corrective measures, including cleaning up soft pornography and misleading marketing content. The platform had 511 million monthly active users as of September 2020, the most recent number available on the company’s website.