10,000 EV deliveries two months in a row for XPeng

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer XPeng has reported another month of strong sales in October despite the current shortage of necessary chips and raw materials, reports the South China Morning Post . XPeng, the world’s first carmaker to produce a Lidar-guided EV, delivered a total of 10,138 vehicles last month, the second consecutive month it has gone past the milestone, after achieving sales of 10,412 units in September.

“A two-month winning streak shows XPeng’s vehicles have been well received by a growing number of EV fans in China,” said Eric Han, a senior manager with Shanghai-based business advisory Suolei. “It is certain to become a powerful player in the country’s automotive industry.”

On the mainland, monthly delivery of 10,000 cars is seen as an important threshold for defining a powerful carmaker. XPeng, a smart EV start-up backed by tech giant Alibaba and smartphone maker Xiaomi, is one of the three Chinese rivals to Tesla, the leading EV maker in the mainland.