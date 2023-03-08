Airwallex secures China digital payments license

Airwallex, the fintech unicorn backed by Tencent Holdings and tycoon Li Ka-shing’s Horizons Ventures, has secured a licence to offer online payment services in mainland China through an acquisition, reports the South China Morning Post . The company, founded in Melbourne in 2015, said it obtained a payments business licence in China by way of acquiring 100% of online payments and information services firm Guangzhou Shang Wu Tong Network Technology.

The deal, approved by all relevant Chinese regulators, means Airwallex is now a third-party online payments provider in China, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Looking ahead, we can now significantly enhance our capabilities to empower entrepreneurs and modern businesses to leverage technology and grow without borders,” said Kai Wu, Airwallex’s chief revenue officer and general manager of Asia-Pacific, in the statement.