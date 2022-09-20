Alibaba launches AI labs with Chinese universities

China’s cloud computing giant Alibaba Group Holding has launched joint laboratories with two of the country’s most prestigious universities helping to drive artificial intelligence (AI) research, as the US has ramped up restrictions on the country’s access to various advanced technologies, including AI chips, reports the South China Morning Post .

Hangzhou-based Alibaba, announced over the weekend that it launched the AI Innovation Joint Lab, a project between its online advertising subsidiary Alimama and Peking University. The lab focuses on frontier theories, methodologies and key technologies in AI, the two parties said.

The announcement of the new lab came just two days after Damo Academy, Alibaba’s in-house research institute, said on September 15 that it had launched an Intelligent Computing Lab with the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) in Hefei, capital of eastern Anhui province.