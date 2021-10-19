Alibaba launches SHEIN rival

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has launched a fast-fashion brand, allyLikes, in the North American and European markets, in an attempt to compete with the rapidly-expanding Chinese shopping site SHEIN, reports the South China Morning Post .

A check on allyLikes’ website and app shows that the fashion site sells everything from dresses to earrings, with prices ranging from a few dollars for a T-shirt to over $30 for a leather jacket. It currently ships to European countries including France and Italy, as well as Canada and the US, according to its website.

Similar to other fast fashion players, allyLikes touts the speed with which it can list new styles, and has over 500 new arrivals each week, according to its Apple App Store page which listed Alibaba as the developer. The platform is also recruiting influencers to promote the brand with perks including sponsored gifts and 50% commissions.