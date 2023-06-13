Alibaba makes progress with LLM research

Alibaba Group Holding’s in-house research unit is making progress with its own large language models (LLMs), as Chinese Big Tech companies continue to pile into the artificial intelligence (AI) space in an attempt to come up with a rival to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, reports the South China Morning Post . A group of researchers from DAMO Academy unveiled a new audiovisual language model called Video-LLaMA, which helps the system to understand visual and auditory content in videos, in a research paper published last week on ArXiv, an online scientific paper repository.

The codes have also been open-sourced by the researchers on online developer community GitHub. Alibaba owns the South China Morning Post.

LLMs, which are trained through machine learning, are the underpinning of AI-powered chatbots like ChatGPT. LLMs allow the chatbots to answer sophisticated queries, generate detailed writings, code, or other content.