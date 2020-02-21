Alibaba-owned livestreaming platform Taobao Live sees rapid growth amid outbreak

Taobao Live, a livestreaming arm of e-commerce giant Alibaba, grew dramatically in February, as a result of many Chinese bricks-and-mortar businesses trying to digitize their marketing and sales activities in order to make up for losses caused by the Covid-19 epidemic, reported Caixin.

As of Tuesday, the number of live broadcast rooms and livestreaming events on Taobao Live ballooned 100% and 110% year-on-year respectively during the month, according to data Alibaba provided.

During the period, Taobao Live attracted more than 5,000 real estate agents from nearly 100 Chinese cities to join. The period between Feb. 12 and Feb. 17 saw the highest number viewings, when some 2 million people watched livestreamed real estate-related events on the platform, the company said.

Carmakers also banked on Taobao Live to promote their sales in February. Currently, a total of 23 global automakers such as BMW and Audi have taken advantage of livestreaming events to sell cars on the platform, with BMW hiring professional livestream hosts to introduce its various car models.